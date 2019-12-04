Teens create books for visually impaired preschoolers using 3D technology

Students at Shining Stars Early Childhood Center will soon get to “see” some of their favorite books come to life for the first time. That’s because they are visually impaired.

In a collaboration between the Library and Springfield Public Schools, a group of local teens has used 3D printing pens to help make book illustrations raised so that the preschoolers can feel them.

The teens worked on these during Teen Night at the Library Station through the month of November.

Not only are the visually impaired students getting an opportunity to experience reading in a different way but the teens are working on STEM skills to create them.

If your teen is interested in getting involved the group meets at Teen Night at Library Station every Friday from 6pm until 8pm.

