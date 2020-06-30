Testing for COVID-19 in the homeless community of Springfield returns no positives

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports zero positive COVID-19 tests after a scare in the Springfield homeless community.

Health leaders confirmed a case tied to a shelter on Friday. Medical staff then tested 73 patients from the homeless community. All of those tests returned with negative results.

Prior to being diagnosed, health leaders believe the case visited several local providers for unsheltered services. The health department's partners are aware of the potential of COVID-19 cases among the unsheltered population and have worked to have plans in place in just such an instance.

Community Partnership of the Ozarks and the Springfield-Greene County Office of Emergency Management have coordinated resources for sheltering and other needs. For those resources, contact Community Partnership of the Ozarks’ One Door Program at 417-225-7499.

