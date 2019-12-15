Texas County, Mo. couple survives house fire, loses pets

A man and wife are grateful to be alive following a fire that destroyed their home, earlier this week.

"We are alive. I'm so glad we are alive," Diane Heiney exclaimed.

Tuesday night, Diane Heiney and her husband Gary, were asleep when they heard noises.

"Cracking and popping, cracking and popping and I thought we were being robbed. He says no baby, the house is on fire," Diane told KY3.

It's believed the fire started in the flue of the home's wood stove.

Within seconds, the couple was trapped.

"We have Plexiglas in the window and we couldn't get the glass out," Diane said. "We tried breaking it. We turned around and it was all black. Everything was black. We probably had maybe 10 seconds before both of us started dying."

Eventually, they crawled to safety through the window, escaping with only the clothes on their back.

"So close to giving up. We were so close. So close to dying," Diane explained.

Diane was taken to the hospital where she suffered from smoke inhalation and had to get 18 stitches for cuts on her hands and arms.

Not only did the fire destroy nearly everything the couple owned, but the couple's five cats and three dogs did not make it out.

Diane wanted to rescue them, but physically couldn't.

"I would've if I could've. You better believe I would've. I would've been right back in there," she added.

The blaze has left an indelible mark on Diane.

"I won't heat with wood no more. It's just something that marked me. And I'm scared to light any kind of fires," she told KY3.

Scars will be a reminder of great loss.

But she knows there was a lesson to be learned.

"Just don't ever take life for granted. It's too short."

The couple is living nearby with family for the time being.

IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO HELP THE FAMILY:

email KY3 reporter Michael Deere at mdeere@ky3.com for a full list of items the family could use.