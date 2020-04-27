Texas, Miller county deputies searching for stolen Chevy pickup after weekend chase

Deputies in Texas and Miller counties are searching for a stolen truck that could be connected to another stolen vehicle.

The truck in question is a red 2005 Chevrolet 1500 single-cab with Missouri plates 9CAM36.

According to a news release from Texas County Sheriff Scott Lindsey, a deputy responded to a burglar alarm at a home on AF Highway near Licking on Sunday around 5:00 a.m.

The deputy chased a suspect from the scene who was driving a stolen Dodge pickup truck. The deputy lost track of the truck on N Highway.

Deputies later found the stolen Dodge in Miller County. It was then discovered the 2005 red Chevrolet was also stolen. The sheriff believes that truck could be linked to the stolen Dodge.

If you see the stolen Chevrolet or know where it might be, call 911 or the Texas County Sheriff's Office at 417-967-4165, opt. 1.