Thanksgiving Recipe: Bacon wrapped Brussels Sprouts

Here's the recipe for Bacon wrapped Brussels sprouts

Ingredients:

* 12 strips of bacon

* 12 medium/large Brussels sprouts

* pepper to taste

* salt to taste

* 3 Tbsp honey

* 1/2 cup mayonnaise

* 1 tbsp reduced balsamic vinegar

Directions:

Preheat oven to 375ºF and line a baking sheet with tin foil.

Then, prep Brussels Sprouts by washing and patting dry with a paper towel.

To make bacon wrapped Brussels sprouts. Place a Brussels sprout at the top of a piece of bacon. Roll up Brussels sprout inside of bacon, using the full piece of bacon to wrap, then place on baking sheet.

Season with pepper, to taste and drizzle with honey.

Bake at 375ºF for 30-35 minutes depending on how crispy you like your bacon. Mix mayo and reduced balsamic vinegar and refrigerate until service.

To serve, insert a toothpick into each Brussels sprout and add the dipping sauce on the side.