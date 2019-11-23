Thanksgiving recipes! Pumpkin coffee cake and baked oatmeal

Pumpkin Maple Coffee Cake

3 cups Flour 1 cup Canned Pumpkin

1 ½ Brown Sugar, Packed 2/3 cup Oil

4 tsp. Baking Powder 2 tsp. Maple Flavoring

1 tsp. Salt 4 Eggs, Beaten

½ tsp. Baking Soda 1 cup Sugar

1 1/3 cups Buttermilk 2 tsp. Ground Cinnamon

Preheat oven to 350. Combine flour, brown sugar, baking powder, salt, and baking soda. Mix well. Add buttermilk, pumpkin, oil, 1 tsp. maple flavoring, and eggs, beat smooth. In a separate bowl combine sugar and cinnamon and stir well. Add 1 tsp. maple flavor and mix with a fork until well combined. Pour ½ of the batter into a greased 9x13 dish. Sprinkle with ½ the sugar mixture. Spread remaining batter evenly and top with remaining sugar mix. Bake at 350 for 32-35 minutes until toothpick comes out clean. Serve warm with fresh whipped cream.

Pumpkin Pie Baked Oatmeal

15 oz. Canned Pumpkin ½ tsp. Vanilla

½ cup Brown Sugar 1 ½ cups Milk

2 Eggs 2 ½ cups Old Fashioned Oats

½ TBLS Pumpkin Pie Spice Pancake Syrup

½ tsp. Salt

¾ tsp. Baking Powder

Preheat oven to 375. Combine all dry ingredients except the oats and stir well. Stir in eggs, vanilla, and milk. Add oats to mixture and pure into a greased 8x8 or 9x9 baking dish. Bake at 375 for 40-45 minutes. Serve warm drizzled with syrup. Add nuts if you prefer. Refrigerate and heat one scoop at a time or enjoy it cold.

Chef Ryan Tiller can be found online at dbdgourmet.com.