On NBCs show "Songland," unknown songwriters pitch their original material to music superstars.

This week, Sara Forhetz caught up with a local contestant on the show from Thayer, Missouri.

She goes by Halie, and is pitching her songs in front of a national audience.

You can check out Halie's interview in the video clip above! Also, you can watch Halie's full performance this Monday night at 9:00p.m., right here on KY3. Best of luck to her!