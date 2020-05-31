The Courageous Church to distribute free food to thousands in Springfield, Rogersville

More stores and businesses are opening up across the Ozarks. However, many are still out of work or at least living with fewer hours on the clock.

The Courageous Church, with locations in Springfield and Rogersville, is stepping in to help make sure families aren't going hungry.

Lead pastor, Tyler Padgitt said after assessing the needs of the community, they knew they had to do something to help lift the weight and burden families were going through.

Through teamwork, faith, and preparation, Padgitt said they're able to unload and distribute trucks and pallets full of refrigerated food boxes to the community. The food boxes are filled with quality, fresh and nutritional foods for families.

Staff and volunteers will follow proper sanitizing and safety measures. In doing so, they're able to turn their facility grounds into organized, quick, and smooth flowing distribution sites to help feed thousands of families.

Padgitt said the goal of it all is to help while showing God's grace and generosity to the community. He said this is relatively new for the church, but because they see a need, they will give as much as they can.

"We're giving away as much food as we can, for as long as we can, to as many people as we can, to as much as the Ozarks as we can," explained Padgitt. "We want to bless people and help them as we get through this really strange difficult season that we're living in."

If you need food, Padgitt said, come and receive, no questions asked. Leftover food will be distributed to families in the community.

The courageous church will be distributing refrigerated food boxes at both its physical locations in Springfield and Rogersville from 2- 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 31.

- NORTH LOCATION: 2848 N Broadway, Springfield, MO (Near fairgrounds)

-SOUTH LOCATION: 4900 S FR 189, Rogersville (1 mile east on 60 from the 60/65 interchange)

Padgitt said if your church is looking to distribute refrigerated boxes to the community, Courageous Church is happy to help set up a distribution site. Click here for more information