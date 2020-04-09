The "Quarantine 15" is real and there's science behind why it might happen

Eating a little different than usual? Maybe more and less nutritious?

Credit: Pixabay

You’re not alone. Some are calling the "Quarantine 15" and while you may feel out of control, there’s a lot of science behind it.

Stress and a change in routine are a major contributing factor to how a lot of people are eating right now.

The stress from being at home, changing daily routines, and fear can create a cocktail of hormones entering our bloodstream.

Instead of adding eating to your list of stresses, Donna Webb, nutritionist, and owner of Bright Sky Nutrition says just slow down.

“I don’t want anybody to add any additional stress,” Webb tells KY3. “So don’t be concerned about that but there are some additional activities that can do to kind of minimize that overeating a little bit. When we are stress eating or emotional eating that’s really an issue with mindfulness.”

She says if you find yourself turning to food, first take a few deep breaths and ground yourself.

A lot of those comfort foods can act as a tranquilizer and help us feel calm.

So when it comes to eating, find a routine.

“So the more I think we can stay in a routine, I think our hormones will actually work better to manage our blood sugar which manages our tiredness and fatigue,” Webb explains. “And manage our appetite as well.”