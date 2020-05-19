The coronavirus impact felt by event, wedding venues in the Ozarks

The impact of the coronavirus is hitting event and wedding venues hard.

Doug and Dodi Thomas run Samuel Cedars Wedding and Reception Center and Catering Creations in Rogersville. They also operate Stonegate Glass Chapel in Taney County. And as you can imagine, all three of their businesses have taken quite a hit.

They held a couple of weddings back in March before the pandemic hit, but for the next several weeks, they could not hold any big events. They have done some weddings with immediate family only and are starting to plan for some smaller events. But most couples planning weddings have rescheduled later in the year, choosing odd days. Some have even had to cancel events.

Many catered events have been called off too.

For the past couple of months, Catering Creations has been making meals for curbside pickup, advertised on social media. They've done it mostly so they could just keep on a couple of their full-time staff.

Since the pandemic began, the Thomases have had to reschedule about 35 weddings and events between their two venues. They say that amounts to more than $100,000 in lost income. It's very scary for their family-owned businesses, but they are looking for the positives.

"We're very hopeful too," said Dodi Thomas. "I think you can look at it both ways. We also have had people who planned to do destination weddings to the Bahamas or someplace like that, that of course travel is impossible, and because of that, we've had a few that are extra bookings that we would not have had."

They're following state guidelines and hoping to get back at least closer to normal soon. And this is just their most recent challenge. In April of 2019, a tornado hit the event venue, damaging the roof and trees.

