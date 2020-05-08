Local Airbnb hosts feel the impact of the pandemic

Local Airbnb hosts are still being financially impacted by the coronavirus pandemic as people were told to stay-at-home and avoid travel.

Amelia Latimer rents out a space in Springfield. She says her schedule is usually fully booked.

But since March, occupancy is down to about ten percent.

"It been a little scary," she said. "Probably what saved us is my husband is in IT, so he is considered essential, so at least we still had his income."

Airbnb's CEO sent a letter to hosts saying guests with reservations from March 14 through May 31 could cancel and get full refunds.

The company is paying hosts 25 percent of what they would normally receive through their cancellation policy.

They are also increasing the cleaning requirements for hosts and requiring a booking buffer in between guests.

Latimer says she doesn't anticipate it getting better anytime soon, even though Missouri has started reopening.

"Summer tends to be my busy time because families are on vacation and i think that's probably not gonna happen and so with the slowness of the phases going through and people slowly coming out, I think that's gonna affect my booking," Latimer said.

Normally, she has instant booking enabled through Airbnb. This means if someone fits her criteria, they can book without approval. Since the outbreak of the virus, she has turned that off so she can vet any potential guests coming to her home.

"There were a couple of groups that weren't necessarily following the social distancing and there was a group of five or six that wanted to just come hang out at my house," she said.

Currently, she says the space has been rented out by travel nurses or people who need a place to work remotely.