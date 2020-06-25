The show goes on! Theaters reopen in Springfield with new guidelines

The Gillioz Theatre and the Springfield Little Theatre want you to know that you will experience the same theatre magic, but they are taking social distancing guidelines to the next level.

For a business that relies heavily on ticket sales, shutting down during the stay at home order was heartbreaking.

Joy Bilyeu-Steele, the Associate Director Gillioz Center for Arts and Entertainment, said, “We want to keep it around forever, and we want the next generation and the next to be able to come and enjoy it.”

The Gillioz Theatre got the show back on the road last weekend. They hosted a 7 performance dance recital from a local troupe, cleaning out the auditorium in between each performance.

30 shows have been rescheduled for the Fall and 2021 season. Because of the stay at home order, they had to cancel eight of their planned shows.

While the theatre seats over 1,000 people, to follow the Springfield-Greene County Health Department guidelines, they are limiting capacity.

“Our capacity in terms of the city guidelines is about 500, but we’re keeping it at 250,” Bilyeu-Steele said. They are wanting to be extra cautious when re-opening.

There will be lanes to separate those entering and exiting the building. 6 feet distance is required. Concessions will be brought to your seat.

Down the street, The Springfield Little Theatre is prepping for their July 17th opening day with the production of Deep in the Heart of Tuna.

During the stay at home order they caught up on renovations for their building, buying new doors and working on the concession stands.

Megan Buckbindeer, the Director of Marketing Springfield Little Theater, said, “We’re requiring masks for Deep in the Heart of Tuna and significantly bringing down the amount of people that can see it in person.”

Because of the mask requirement, they are allowing patrons to keep a three foot distance when in the auditorium. To keep people from taking masks off, they are not offering concessions.

“Seated dismissal, so after the show is over we’ll have people dismissed by rows,” Buckbindeer said.

Despite the changes, the theaters are ready to bring the community back together

“Being a part of something that we love on stage, it’s a healing thing for us,” Bilyeu-Steele said.

To purchase tickets for the Springfield Little Theatre, and for more on their show schedule, click here.

To purchase tickets for the Gillioz Theatre, and for more on their show schedule, click here.