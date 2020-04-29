Show Me Something Good: Therapy ponies visit local senior-age apartments

"This is pajama day at Township Senior Living," laughed an employee dressed in tiger-skin coveralls as she walked down the sidewalk of the senior-age apartment complex just off Republic Road near Battlefield, Mo. on Wednesday.

But that wasn't the only strange sight along the sidewalk as four real ponies roamed the grounds, peeking their heads in to windows and doorways to cheer up residents who've been isolated due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

"You're very pretty!" said one female resident as she stared at the pony just outside her back sliding-glass door.

"I wish I had something for you but I don't," said another as a horse nuzzled her hand hoping for a treat while her pet barked inside. "I'm sorry. I'll give you the dog!"

The equine visit was a shock to some residents and a source of fond recollections for others.

" I don't know what to think," said one man sitting behind a screen door.

"I had one run right over me once," said another who recalled his days on a farm.

"The only time I'm a horse person is when I went to the race track," added another gentleman taking in the pony express from the sidewalk.

Sisters Cassie and Cayla Bethea were among the handlers taking the ponies from apartment-to-apartment, giving the senior-age residents a chance to greet their new four-legged friends.

"They say it brought back some good memories," Cassie said.

"One lady said she used to ride horses to school," Cayla added.

The ponies belong to Dynamic Strides Therapy from nearby Brookline, a non-profit pediatric outpatient clinic that provides speech, occupational and physical therapy for children under 21 years-old.

And that therapy includes riding horses.

"Anybody in a wheelchair, when you are riding a horse that's your pelvic bone and body parts doing the same thing as if you were naturally walking," said Breana Eoff, the Development Director for Dynamic Strides, explaining that riding a horse can be of great benefit in exercising muscles of children who can't walk. "It's just another great benefit of what horses can do for someone. The horses we generally use are a little bit older, very docile, dog-like personalities. We're always looking at the kill pens and things like that to try and re-purpose those horses."

And after re-purposing to help children DST decided to switch to the other end of the age spectrum.

"We're usually the ones as a non-profit doing the asking all the time," Eoff said. "So this is an opportunity for us to be able to give back."

Residents of the senior-age facility expressed their appreciation for the visit with comments like, "This has been a very big treat for us" and

"It means a lot. It's been a month and a half since I have been off premises."

"There's just something really calming about being around a horse," Eoff said. "If you've had a bad day your horse isn't going to judge you. It was just a great opportunity for us to hopefully bring a little sunshine to them today."

Eoff said that DST is available for any health care facilities or nursing homes who are interested in getting a visit from her equine staff. You can call them at 417-324-7646.