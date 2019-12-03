Theta Float Spa -- Self Care Sweepstakes

Enter for your chance to win a VIP Float Membership!
In addition to your chosen float session, each month, you receive:
- 1 far infrared sauna session for one
- 1 bag salt soak for home care
- 1 t-shirt with chosen slogan
- Transformation in the Tank visualization exercise, downloadable.
- 50% off additional sauna sessions
- 15% off additional floats (sharable)
- 15% off massage therapy through Theta
- Access to members-only promotional offers with our participating partners
Click HERE for your chance to win!