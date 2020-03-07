'They're all in' : Netflix releases 'Ozark' Season 3 trailer

A new season of "Ozark", a Netflix series based on the Lake of the Ozarks, premieres on March 27.

Netflix recently released a trailer for the third season of "Ozark." This season's tagline: “They’re all in.”

"Ozark" stars Jason Bateman and Laura Linney as the main characters, Marty and Wendy Byrde. Marty moved his family from Chicago to the Lake of the Ozarks, where he attempts to launder millions of dollars to help his family survive.

"The Byrdes are back in business and the stakes have never been higher. As tensions mount surrounding their new casino, The Missouri Belle, Marty and Wendy struggle to balance their family's safety with the growing success of their money laundering empire," Netflix says in a description of the trailer on YouTube.

The two-minute trailer opens with the following message from Wendy: “You moved here to start over, and it’s been hard. Sometimes, if you don’t move forward, you die."

While the show is based around the Lake of the Ozarks, the filming takes place in Georgia.

Watch the full trailer below: