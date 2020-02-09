Thief wanted for stealing prescription pills from Gerbes in Camdenton

The Camdenton Police Department asks for the public's help finding a man accused of stealing hundreds of prescription pills from a local Gerbes Supermarket.

Police say it happened shortly after 3 p.m. Sunday at Gerbes location at E. Hwy 54.

The suspect, a man described as tall with a slender build, reportedly approached the pharmacy, jumped the counter and showed a firearm before taking off with hundreds of prescription pills.

Police say the suspect drove away in a GMC Sierra truck with four doors. The police department shared surveillance photos and a video of a man wanted in connection to the robbery.

If you have any information, contact the Camdenton Police Department at 573-346-3604.