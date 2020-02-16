Thieves break into Lick Creek Valley firehouse, steal several items

The Lick Creek Valley Fire Department asks for the public's help with information after a recent series of break-ins at the firehouse.

Officials say several items were stolen after the firehouse was broken into either Friday or Saturday night. In a Facebook post, the department says it happened again.

If you saw a vehicle parked behind the firehouse or coming in or going away from it either of these nights, contact the fire department at 417-679-4577 or the sheriff's office at 417-679-4633.