Thieves drive through brick wall of Marionville, Mo. pharmacy, steal opioids

Police are investigating an unusual break-in at a pharmacy in Marionville, Mo. where the thieves broke through a brick wall. They then stole opioids.

Crews spent Monday working to patch up the hole in the wall here at Marionville Pharmacy. The pharmacy manager, Mitzi Owens, says the pharmacy's security alarm sounded just after 1:30 a.m. exclaiming broken glass. Owens rushed to the scene and found a pickup sitting in the pharmacy drive-thru and a gaping hole in the brick wall right where the drive-thru window had been. Surveillance video shows the truck ramming the wall twice. It left a hole big enough for someone to get inside.

Investigators with the Aurora-Marionville Police Department say they aren't sure yet if it was one person or multiple people working together. Owens says the thief or thieves found the opioids.

"I beat the cops here, because I live a lot closer," said Owens. "So I just sat over in the field over here just to watch and see if anybody was going to exit the building. But they had already done so. That's how quick, it was in and out. I think the alarms probably just really scared them to death because the alarms are pretty loud here."

Investigators say they're in the very early stages of the investigation. They ask anyone with information about the break-in to call them at (417) 678-5025.

