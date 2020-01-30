Thieves steal $50,000 worth of merchandise from Branson Best Buy; link to other burglaries

The Branson, Mo. Police Department is investigating a burglary costing Best Buy $50,000.

The burglars hit the store located in the Branson Hills shopping area on January 20. They stole more than $50,000 during the burglary. Police believe the burglary is linked to at least four others in the Midwest region.

Investigators identified a suspect in the case. This investigation is ongoing. Police are working with state and federal partners to identify and apprehend those responsible for these offenses. Any person with information is encouraged to contact the Branson Police Department, Detective Cody Foster at (417) 334-3300.