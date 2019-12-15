Thieves steal Christmas presents from Springfield woman on fixed income

A Springfield woman is left empty-handed after thieves broke into her home and stole Christmas, right out from under her tree.

Shirley Scott loves Christmas.

"I believe in Christmas," she said.

The best part of her favorite day is giving gifts to her great-nieces and great-nephews.

Up until a few days ago, presents for all ten kids were spilling out from under the tree.

"Everything's gone," Scott said.

Thieves broke into her home in the Lakewood Mobile Home Park late last week and took nearly $1,500 with of clothes and toys she'd bought for them.

"I'm like, 'Okay, now I've worked all year to make sure this is going to happen and now we're down to what, 10 or 11 days now?" Shirley said. "This is kind of breaking my heart."

Scott was out of town when the break-in happened. Brian Lahman was checking on her house and noticed something was wrong.

"I opened the door like normal and when I opened the door, I could tell her house was ransacked," he said.

Lahman calls Shirley his "godmother."

"I've known Shirley for a long time in my life, and Christmas is her holiday. For her to impact people in the way she does, in her condition, is very special," he said.

Scott, a veteran, had a stroke ten years ago. She's been living on disability income ever since.

“When that check is there that’s all I get. I get it once a month. I had already got my December check by the time they took that. I won’t have a check now since January. There’s no way I’m making up what I’ve lost," Scott said.

Lahman said this experience is "devastating," and said Greene County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating. He said the deputies at the scene pulled fingerprints off the door they broke in.

He and Shirley hope whoever ends up with the gifts she bought, enjoy them, and never find out where they came from.

"In the spirit of Christmas, that was not the spirit," Scott said.