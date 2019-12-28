Thieves steal several chainsaws from Mountain Grove, Mo. sawmill

Employees at a Mountain Grove sawmill are asking for the public's help identifying thieves who made off with thousands of dollars in chainsaws.

"Possibly one female, two males and the female would've had skinny-ish legs, with a lighter-colored, Realtree hoodie. The woman appeared to have glasses and then one man had a goatee," Devin McGowen told KY3.

The video, taken on Thursday night shows three people at the Hicks Sawmill along AM Highway.

Employees say the doors to their storage area had been kicked in when they came in for work on Friday.

Inside were several chainsaws valued at nearly $10,000.

"New chainsaws. Not even a year old yet. Some maybe a couple of weeks at that," McGowen added.

Employees say the thieves left bolt cutters on the floor while they were apparently trying to steal other items.

"They attempted to steal our electric heaters but they didn't take the two bad ones, McGowen explained. All they did was try to take the first good one. But then they took it right over here and dumped all the fuel out to try to carry it off. But once they kicked in the door and got to the chainsaws, it's like they completely forgot about the heater and just took the saws and proceeded out on foot out that way."

Work isn't slowing down and now employees are having to bring in chainsaws of their own.

"To them it's a quick paycheck, but to us it takes money out of our pocket. It takes money out of our boss' pocket. That's how we work. That's how we support people. If you need money that bad, go get a job. It's that simple," McGowen exclaimed.

If you can identify any of the thieves, employees ask you contact Mountain Grove Police or the Texas County Sheriff's Office.

In the meantime, McGowen is confident the public can prove helpful.

"We're going to find out who took them. We're going to find out who took them and get our chainsaws back."

