Thieves steal truck with puppy inside, "Good Samaritan" helps get the dog home

The others of a truck stolen with their puppy inside credit a Facebook post for getting their dog back home, after a complete stranger confronted the man who they believe took their truck.

That confrontation happened outside Springfield Leather Company Monday afternoon. Marshall Summa said he recognized the puppy from Facebook and walked right up to the man who was holding him.

"I saw a guy walking a dog, it was a unique dog," Summa said.

Earlier that day, a truck had been stolen with the dog inside.

"I said, 'How long have you had this dog?' And he said, 'I just got it today,'" Summa recalled.

Summa took the dog from the man, and called its owners, John and Jessica Ferguson.

The seven-month-old pup is John's right-hand.

"He goes to work with me every day," John said.

Monday was no different. John said he left the truck running with Hennessy inside for maybe two minutes while he walked across the street. In the blink of an eye, his truck and his pup were gone.

"He's only seven months old, and he's sweet as anything. He makes all these weird noises. All this stuff's running through my head like what I would miss," John said.

Jessica Ferguson, John's wife, said she, too, was devastated.

"We were literally hoping for the best, but in those scenarios, you never know," Jessica said.

That all changed when they got a call from Summa.

"Dogs to me are like family members and to steal a family member on this holiday, nobody wants that," Summa said.

The Ferguson's are calling the man who found their puppy "a Good Samaritan," and are grateful for everyone who shared their post on Facebook.

"People just really came together. People I don't even know," Jessica said.

"I'm not a huge fan of Facebook and all those things, but how can you deny what people did around here?" John said.

The Ferguson's said they're tracking down every lead they can to try to get their truck back, but they say that can be replaced, they're just glad their precious pup is home.

Since the original time of this report, the Ferguson's truck has been recovered.