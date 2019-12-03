Thieves take thousands of dollars in trucks and equipment from Dallas County, Mo. company

Thieves stole tens of thousands of dollars worth of trucks and equipment from a trucking company in Dallas County.

The owners of Chastain Trucking say thieves broke into the door of their office. Once inside, they wreaked havoc in the shop, taking tools and finding keys.

"In just a few minutes, unfolded a terrible story," said Sherrie Chastain.

Sherrie Chastain and her husband Tim have owned Chastain Trucking for 15 years.

"We have a trucking operation and we also have a car lot," Sherrie said.

They buy damaged vehicles, fix them and resell them.

It's a family business. Their two daughters and Tim's father all work there. Sometime between Thursday and Saturday, Sherrie said, strangers made themselves at home.

"Tool boxes were opened, there were vehicles that were up on jack stands, they had cut catalytic converters off of vehicles. Stole lawn mowers, tools, welders," she said.

Four trucks were also gone including a Chevy Suburban, two Dodge trucks and a Dodge Durango. One of the trucks was found not far from the lot.

"They found it just down the road here, burnt," Sherrie said. "They maybe stole the catalytic converter or the wheels off of it and burnt it, so it just had to be for quick money."

The thieves' need for quick cash is costing the Chastain's big time, between $35,000 and $40,000.

​"They probably just won't have to pay much of a price over what they've cost us," Sherrie said. "I don't want to see anyone else have to suffer that."

Sherrie calls this a hardship, made even more difficult knowing the business likely won't get any of that money back.

"On dealer's insurance, you just get liability. So when something is stolen, it's not covered," she said.

She hopes the thieves are caught, so no one else has to go through what her family is, but has advice for neighbors who think something like this could never happen to them.

"Lock your vehicles and be aware that this kind of stuff goes on right here in Conway," Sherrie said.

A lawn mower and a flatbed gooseneck trailer were also stolen.

The Dallas County Sheriff's Officce is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Simmons at 417-345-2441.