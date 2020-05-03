Third straight day of 200-plus new COVID-19 cases in Missouri

Nearly 8,400 positive cases of COVID-19 and 350 deaths have been reported in Missouri as of Sunday, according to the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services.

For the third straight day, the state has seen an increase of at least 200 positive cases. Since Friday, Missouri has reported an additional 864 cases.

Saturday marked the state's largest daily jump in new cases in over a week with 319 new cases. Missouri reported 232 new cases Sunday.

The state also reports 352 deaths from COVID-19. More than 91,000 people in the state have been tested, according to the DHSS.

Missouri's statewide stay-at-home order in response to the COVID-19 pandemic is set to expire Monday, May 4.

