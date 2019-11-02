Thousands of runners will race on Springfield streets Sunday, drivers prepare for back-ups

More than 3,000 runners will be racing through Springfield Sunday morning in the Bass Pro Fitness Series.

Karen Derrick is one of them.

"Every marathon I've run has been an adventure," she said.

This will be Derrick's 83rd race, and her second time running the Bass Pro Conservation Marathon.

Danny Correll has been involved with the Maynard Cohick Half Marathon for 30 of its 40 years.

This year, racers like Karen and Danny will run together longer than they have before.

"In previous years, the half and the full marathon split early, at about almost a half mile. Now it's going to be interesting to run with them," Correll said.

The Bass Pro Conservation Marathon and the Maynard Cohick Half Marathon will both start at the entrance of Bass Pro Shops at 7:00 a.m.

The half marathon and marathon runners will stick together for about 10 miles this year, according to Melissa Bondy, the Director of Community and Corporate Health for Bass Pro. She said this year's course is simpler.

"We used to run a fairly broad scope through the city and this is a little bit narrower, which makes use of resources easier," Bondy said.

Lt. Jennifer Charleston, with the Springfield Police Department, said in years past, the department has allocated 55 officers for the event. This year, 35 will be working, but Charleston said law enforcement will still be blocking streets and monitoring the runners.

Bondy said the intersection of Sunshine St. and Campbell St. will be closed until all the runners are on their route.

Bondy said there will be a lot of traffic in the downtown area, which should let up by 8:30 a.m. She said the full marathon course crosses across town on Sunset St. to the Southern Hills area, before crossing back over on Seminole St.

Charleston provided the following list of intersections for drivers to avoid Sunday morning:

Jefferson Ave./Sunshine St.: 8:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.

Fremont Ave./Sunshine St.: 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.

Glenstone Ave./Seminole St.: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Glenstone Ave./Sunset St.: 8:00 a.m.-10:30 a.m.

National Ave./Sunset St.: 8:00 a.m.-10:00 a.m.

Charleston said she encourages drivers to be prepared for extra drive time Sunday morning.

"We want to have people be more patient, the drivers to be more alert," said Lt. Charleston.

So watch out for runners trying to reaching their goals.

"You work and have the discipline to train, and it's worth it when you finish," Correll said.

"My main goal is to finish with a smile on my face and still on my feet," said Derrick.

Both Bondy and Charleston said participants need to remember the race is not a closed course, so runners still need to follow traffic laws.

Bondy said most runners should be off the streets by 9:30 a.m., but if not, runners and walkers will eventually be asked to move to the sidewalk.

Click HERE for the race course map.

Click HERE for more information about the Bass Pro Fitness Series events Sunday morning.

