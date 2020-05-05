Thousands without power after a round of storms hits Laclede County

Major, wide spread damage in Laclede County after a round of powerful storms hit the area Monday.

Nathan Shannon/Lebanon, Mo,

There are more than 50 power poles were knocked down throughout the region leaving as many as 10,000 homes without power, according to the Director of the Office of Emergency Management, Randy Rowe.

He told us that the National Weather Service in Springfield indicated that straight line winds, with speeds of up to 90 miles per hour, caused the extensive damage.

Rowe said that most of the damage in the county is limited to trees and power lines.

However, in Lebanon, many buildings were severely damaged including Tracker Boats and the Durham Company. A nursing facility and dozens of homes had to be evacuated because of damage.

The city's airport took a hit. Several planes and classic cars were thrown around like toys.

Local business owner, Bob VanStavern said, "Everything was going around in circles. The airplanes were just going around in circles, going here and there. And the cars, this truck over here that I drive had been moved about 15 feet and you see the wall blown out. And you look up and you see sky, there's just no roof. It just all happened real quick."

According to Lebanon's Facebook page there is no exact time frame as to when power could be restored. Crews from four power companies nearby have been called in to help.

