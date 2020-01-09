3 Branson motels could close if the owners don't get city licenses

Three Branson motels that several people call home could shut down this month if their owners don't get a current city business license.

Windmill Inn and Suites, Travel Inns, and the Polar Bear Inn all received closure notices Tuesday.

"Each one of these businesses is operating without a city license," City of Branson Licensing Compliance Officer Matthew Henry said.

In order to get a license, the motels must pass health, fire, and building code inspections, pay all taxes and fees, and present their state lodging license to the city.

"[There are] some issues that they have to fix in the rooms that are not good," Polar Bear Inn Acting Manager Yesenia Estrada said.

Estrada says many people who live in the motel fill needed housekeeping and landscaping jobs throughout Branson. She and the tenants are working on meeting all the requirements to stay open.

"Making sure everything looks good, everything looks clean, everything that's broken, we're replacing it," Estrada said.

However, if they don't pass the inspections and obtain the license by January 23, the people who live in the motels will have to get out.

"They don't have nowhere to go if we tell them that we have to close this and they got to leave," Estrada said.

Meanwhile, city leaders say they hope it doesn't come to that.

"No one wants to see it get to this point, obviously. We try to do everything we can to try to help them get the business license in time. Some just have more issues than others," Henry said.

Henry says the failed health inspections can be dangerous for tenants.

"For the city that is the main concern, to be able to provide a safe place for guests or residents," Henry said.

While none of the owners were on-site to speak with KY3/KSPR News, Estrada says she doesn't know of any plans the Polar Bear Inn owner might have for his residents if the motel closes down.

"If he has another place for the people, I don't have any idea right now," Estrada said.

Meanwhile, she and the other guests are doing what they can to make sure a temporary home doesn't disappear permanently.

"I'm not thinking of me, I'm thinking of them," Estrada said.

All Branson hotels and motels must follow the same guidelines, whether they host long-term guests or not. City leaders say they're always available to help business owners through the licensing process before forcing a closure.