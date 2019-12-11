3 hurt in head-on crash near Republic, Mo.

Three people suffered injuries Wednesday night, following a head-on crash north of Republic.

Investigators say the driver of an SUV, traveling along Highway N, was trying to turn onto Farm Road 168 and pulled into the path of a car.

State troopers say three people in the car were transported to the hospital. They were wearing safety belts, and aren't believed to be seriously hurt.

Highway N was closed for about an hour while crews removed the vehicles and cleaned debris off the pavement.

