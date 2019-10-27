Tiger Woods ties Sam Snead's record of 82 PGA Tour wins

Tiger Woods won the Zozo Championship to tie Sam Snead's PGA Tour record of 82 victories.

The 43-year-old American played the final seven holes Monday in the rain-hit tournament, completing a 3-under 67 to beat local favorite Hideki Matsuyama by three strokes at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club.

"It's just crazy. It's a lot," Woods said. "I've been able to be consistent most of my career. ... Today was one of those days where I was able to pull it out."

Woods had arthroscopic surgery on his left knee two months ago — his fifth on the same problem joint. He was making his first start in his 23rd season on the PGA Tour.

"I can still manage my way around the golf course," Woods said. "I know how to play. I was able to do that this week."

The fourth round was suspended because of darkness Sunday, and Woods took a three-stroke lead over Matsuyama into Monday in the first official PGA Tour event in Japan.

He bogeyed his first hole Monday, the par-4 12th, but was solid the rest of the way with birdies on Nos. 14 and 18 to finish at 19-under 261. Matsuyama also closed with a 67

Rory McIlroy, the highest ranked player in the field, completed his round with two birdies for a 67 to tie for third at 13 under with Sungjae Im. Im had a 65.

Woods opened with consecutive 64s, with a day off in between because of rain. He had a 66 on Sunday in the third round.

"It's been a long week," Woods said. "Five days at the top of the leaderboard is a long time."

As the U.S. Presidents Cup captain, Woods was asked about picking himself for the team,

"I think the player got the captain's attention," Woods said.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/apf-Golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

