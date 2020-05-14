Time is ticking for Missouri Senate to pass statewide prescription drug monitoring program

One of Missouri State Senator Dave Schatz's priorities, a statewide prescription drug monitoring program, doesn't have much time left to actually happen.

"I think it would be good for everyone," Schatz said Thursday.

Earlier this week, the House and Senate struck a deal, removing a provision increasing penalties for fentanyl trafficking.

"I think we came to a reasonable compromise with what we had," Schatz added.

Now, it needs a final vote in the Senate.

There's some disagreement within the Republican majority.

"I am still not a fan of PDMP, I think it is, at best, in-efficacious and perhaps even counterproductive because it pushes people from prescription drugs to street drugs to where they overdose," said Senator Bob Onder, R- Lake St. Louis.

Instead, Onder wants to see a broader anti-crime bill come up for a vote first.

"Missouri has the third-highest murder rate in the country. Three of the top 25 most violent cities in the country are in Missouri. We have a fentanyl epidemic that has killed hundreds of times of more people than prescription drugs," Onder said. "And, we have a carjacking epidemic. [There were] over 350 carjackings last year."

That bill, House Bill 1450, would make carjacking a felony, as well as increase penalties on fentanyl traffickers, and jail time for felons who use guns illegally.

"I'm afraid that there are those in this building who would try to derail the broader anti-crime bill now that they got the PDMP done," Onder said.

Schatz acknowledged there has been some stalling on getting the PDMP to the floor before 6 p.m. Friday.

"It doesn't take long for someone to basically put an end to someone's legislation if they don't want to see it move forward," Schatz said.

Governor Mike Parson met with some senators Thursday afternoon. During his COVID-19 briefing, he said they discussed witness protection, something in that broad anti-crime bill.

Parson was asked if he would support the current PDMP legislation, but he said he would not comment until a bill is on his desk.