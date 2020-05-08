Timeline released on potential exposures from recent COVID-19 case in Greene County

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department has notified the public of several potential exposures from a patient who recently tested positive for COVID-19.

The patient visited the following locations while symptomatic:

Saturday, May 2: Aldi at 2847 E. Sunshine around 4:15 p.m .

Saturday, May 2: Walmart at 2021 E. Independence around 5 p.m.

Monday, May 4: Dined in at Sugarfire Smokehouse at 1730 E. Republic Rd. between 5:30-6 p.m.

Tuesday, May 5: Dined in at El Patron Mexican Grill at 595 W. Steel in Seymour, MO around 11:15 a.m.

Tuesday, May 5: Price Cutter at 4228 S. National between 4:15-4:30 p.m.

Anyone at these locations disclosed on these dates is considered low risk for contracting COVID-19, but should monitor for symptoms. The health department says there is no need to self-quarantine or isolate unless symptoms develop.

As of Friday, Greene County has reported 103 COVID-19 cases, including three new cases. Eighty of the 103 cases have been medically cleared.

As of Thursday, Springfield and Greene County have amended their “Road to Recovery” order, which now allows for public gatherings up to 25 people.

