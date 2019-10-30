'Tis already the season in Branson, holiday decorations go up around town

From lights, to trees, to wreaths, there is certainly no shortage of Christmas decor in Branson.

Some people say it is too soon to get into the holiday spirit, but others say bring on the Christmas cheer.

"Decorations here and there and everywhere," Branson area resident Rodney Fletcher said.

Christmas trees are the focus of holiday decor for Ozark Mountain Christmas. A new nearly 30-foot tree was put in place on the corner of 76 Country Music Boulevard and Gretna Road the day before Halloween.

"This tree today is a combination of efforts from the City of Branson and from a couple of companies in town," Branson Christmas Coalition Executive Director Ann McDowell said.

The tree is just one of 56 Landmark Trees around town, some of which have been up since mid-October. Landmark trees must be at least 20-feet tall or be completely unique to Branson.

While the season is Christmas clearly here in Branson, some say good ole Saint Nick is sledding in too soon.

"Listen. It's October 30. It's not even Halloween yet. You've still got Halloween and Thanksgiving," Kyle Hamby said.

"I'm from Louisiana and they started with Christmas decorations last month in September," Tasha Raphioe said. "And it's way too early."

However, others say it's time for Grinches to get on-board.

"We could have Christmas all year long and that would be fine with me," Fletcher said.

Last year, 862,000 people visited each month during November and December.

"It's a very important fourth quarter event for us because tourism is limited by weather and by times when people can travel," McDowell said.

According to Branson Convention & Visitors Bureau, that's only about 100 visitors per month fewer than summer tourism in 2018.

"We get a lot of families with kids, we get a lot of adult couples," McDowell said.

Since Christmas 2014, the CVB estimates, holiday tourism has grown by 20 percent.

"They love Christmas decorations," Fletcher said.

So, whether it's too soon or not, there must be something special about Christmas in Branson.

"It's a great, great season for Branson," McDowell said.

Some shows, like Dolly Parton's Stampede, have already changed to their Christmas performances. Christmas at Silver Dollar City starts on Saturday November 2. A Shepherd’s Christmas Carol Dinner Show at Shepherd of the Hills Starts on Saturday November 2. Branson's Adoration Parade is scheduled for December 8.