Tobacco 21 vote postponed in Branson again at Tuesday meeting

There is still no decision about whether or not to make it illegal for tobacco retailers in Branson to sell to customers under the age of 21.

The Branson Board of Aldermen have now postponed the decision several times, most recently during the meeting on March 10.

The hold-up has been due to controversy about wording in the proposed city bill. Alderman Kevin McConnell voiced concerns about the new rule penalizing teens instead of the retailers who sell the products.

“Hold those suppliers, meaning retailers and places that sell products and give access to young people, tobacco, vape products and get them addicted, things like that, hold them accountable and now make it punitive or criminal for people that do have tobacco," Alderman McConnell said.

Despite rewording the proposed change already, city Attorney will again work to change the language of the proposed bill.

A substitute bill about this issue is expected to be brought up at the next meeting on March 24.