Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson ‘feel better’ two weeks after first coronavirus symptoms

Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson are on the mend two weeks after showing coronavirus symptoms. (Source: CNN)

The two stars tested positive for the novel coronavirus while in Australia and were self-quarantined after they were released from a hospital.

Hanks tweeted late Sunday: “Two weeks after our first symptoms and we feel better.”

He also reminded people of the importance of sheltering in place during the pandemic: “You don’t give it to anyone – You don’t get it from anyone. Common sense, no?”

Hanks was in Australia for pre-production work on a film about Elvis Presley.

He’s set to play Presley’s manager, Colonel Tom Parker, in the film. Production on the project has been suspended.

