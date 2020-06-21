Tom Petty’s family issues cease and desist notice to Trump campaign

Tom Petty’s family is upset with President Trump for using the hit song “I Won’t Back Down” at his rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Saturday.

Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers at British Summertime, Hyde Park, in London, England. (Source: KGC-138/STAR MAX/IPx)

The late star’s estate issued a cease and desist notice to Trump’s campaign.

“Both the late Tom Petty and his family firmly stand against racism and discrimination of any kind,” the estate said in a tweet Saturday. “Tom Petty would never want a song of his used for a campaign of hate. He liked to bring people together.”

The letter also said, “We believe in America and we believe in democracy. But Donald Trump is not representing the noble ideals of either.”

There has been no response from Trump’s campaign about the song.

