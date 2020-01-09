Tommy Morris takes the stand on the final day of his murder trial

We may soon know the fate of a Springfield man charged with second degree murder for causing the death of a Nixa mom.

The trial for Tommy Morris wrapped up Thursday.

A judge could hand down his verdict anytime and possibly sentence him to life in prison for killing Dana Sowards.

"I never wanted to hurt anybody, especially not someone to die. I wish it would have been me," said Morris.

He took the stand on the last day of his trial to defend himself. Morris is charged with second degree murder, plus two drug charges.

He's accused of running from officers trying to pull him over after they say they saw him was dealing drugs. He then sped through a parking lot almost hitting a pedestrian. Authorities said soon after he caused the violent crash that killed 31-year-old Dana Sowards on April 17, 2018.

Christopher Hatley, Morris' public defender asked, "Did you run from police that day because you had drugs in your car?"

"No," he said.

Hatley asked, "Why did you run?"

"Because I had that warrant," said Morris.

However, in a recorded phone call, played by prosecutors, between Morris and his wife while he was in jail after the crash, he gave a different reason for fleeing.

He said, "I was trying to get to the bondsman because I had seven thousand dollars and I was trying to get it to her along with that black bag."

Detectives testified that black bag had more than 55 grams of meth inside. The 9 time, convicted felon, was already in violation of his probation, facing up to 10 years behind bars if caught.

The phone call continued.

"I've got a good, good feeling about this. They said I was a fugitive from justice, right? If I was fugitive how come they wouldn't arrest me at the hotel. The police had made some real critical errors. Why would they risk the public except to get a confirmed buy to make themselves look good. They kept chasing me," said Morris.

He testified that his car malfunctioned on the day of the wreck. But when questioned by prosecutors, he, again, told a different story.

Prosecutor Stephanie Wan asked, "You refused to stop from them?"

"Yes," said Morris.

Wan then asked, "And you fled from them at a high rate of speed?"

"Um, I made a couple...they didn't really pursue me," said Morris.

Wan asked, "Alright, did you flee from them at a high rate of speed?"

"I accelerated and made a couple random turns and they didn't chase me," he said.

Wan asked, "But you did those things to get away from police?"

"I did," he said.

"Dana Sowards died because you chose to put your wants ahead of the safety of the public," said Wan.

Morris said, "I deeply regret it. I'm very, very remorseful and very sorry that ever happened."

He had a chance to take a deal prior to going to trial. If he plead guilty to second degree murder for the possibility of one life sentence, the two felony drug charges would be dropped.

But he passed.

Now because of his extensive criminal history he could be facing multiple life sentences.

Judge Michael Cordonnier can take all the time he needs to hand down a verdict.

We will continue to monitor this case very closely.