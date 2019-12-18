Top U.S. Education Department official highlights achievement of Willard elementary school

Willard Central Elementary received an honor Wednesday from the U.S. Department of Education.

Frank Brogan, the Assistant Secretary for Elementary and Secondary Education, spent the morning at the school. Brogan says the best part of his job is getting to visit schools. He chose Willard Central because they were named a Blue Ribbon School in 2018. Brogan spoke to the whole school at community time. Willard Central Student Ambassadors gave him a tour.

Brogan says visiting schools like this across the country helps him discover new ideas in education that are working well, so he can share those with other schools. He says being a Blue Ribbon School, Willard Central is obviously doing something right.

"You don't have to be here at Willard long to understand why that's the case," said Brogan. "Lots of hands-on expression in their strategic approach to teaching of children, lots of an interaction between very talented teachers and their classes, leadership is exceptional, and the ability to see fully engaged parents, and I've met a number today who truly are fully engaged. It's a recipe for success."

Brogan spoke with district leaders about things they are working to change in the U.S. Department of Education, including giving more local control in education and working with schools instead of just holding them accountable.

