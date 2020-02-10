Tow truck operators ask you to watch them, move over after death of Timothy Williams

Two men from Springfield want you to pay attention to the road the entire time you're driving. They know their lives depend on it. Those men spoke with us just days after a fellow tow truck driver was hit and killed while working on U.S. 65. It's a risky job, and what they're saying is: move over.

It seems to be a simple thing to do, but they say too many people have other things on their minds when they're behind the wheel. Terry Harden is just like you. He knows drivers can have a lot on their minds...

"I gotta get my daughter picked up from school," he began. "I gotta get my pizza home to the family, I gotta get to the grocery store to get whatever, I gotta talk on my telephone to my boyfriend, text my girlfriend."

But Harden knows unlike many of us, his job puts him right in those distracted drivers' paths.

"We lose one tow truck driver every six days," he said.

That nationwide statistic took on a personal level Friday night north of Springfield. Fellow tow truck driver Timothy Williams was hit and killed while working along Highway 65. Williams would've turned 56 Saturday.

Harden's son Jason knows the risks, too. Video he shared showed how common it is for drivers to not follow the law.

"All it takes is just a few moments," said Jason Harden. "Just, you see flashing lights ahead, just scoot over. All it takes is a second, one second and you're gonna change your life and somebody else's life forever."

Terry and Jason both said it's shame that it took Williams' death to bring more attention to the situation of people not moving over.

"Now another man's lost his life and here we are talking about it again," said Terry Harden. "Let's talk about it beforehand, not after."

The Hardens know the job comes with its own risks... but there are things you can do to help them out.

"I have a wife, I have a son that I wanna go to at the end of the day," said Jason Harden.

Not only do they both talk about it, it's a sticker in the back window of Jason's tow truck. It's also the profile picture on their Facebook page.

And what it states can't be stressed enough: Slow down...move over...it's the law.

