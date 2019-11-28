Toy drive kicks off Friday to honor fallen Missouri State Trooper

The 13th Annual Corporal Jay Sampietro Jr. Toy Drive will kick off on Friday.

The toy drive is a cooperative effort between the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, the Children’s Miracle Network of Cox Health and Murphy-Hoffman Company (MHC).

The toy drive is designed to brighten the holiday for children who are forced to spend the Christmas season in the hospital. Troopers will personally deliver the donated toys to the Cox Health Pediatric Unit in Springfield on December 19, 2019.

Toy donations may be made at the following locations:

* Cox South, West Tower Entrance ― 3801 S. National Ave, Springfield, Mo.

* Ferrell-Duncan Clinic ― 1001 E. Primrose St., Springfield, Mo.

* Meyer Orthopedic and Rehab Hospital ― 3535 S. National Avenue, Springfield, Mo.

* Murphy-Hoffman Company ― 3301 E. Kearney Street, Springfield, Mo.

* MSHP Troop D Headquarters ― 3131 E. Kearney Street, Springfield, Mo.

* Springfield Krispy Kreme Doughnuts ― 3860 S. Campbell Avenue, Springfield, Mo.

Anyone who donates a new, unwrapped toy valued at $10 or more, will receive a free, dozen original Krispy Kreme glazed doughnuts. Toy needs include coloring/activity books, board games, Hot Wheels, action figures, age appropriate DVD movies, small handheld electronic

games, Legos, art supplies, blocks, and infant toys.

Corporal John A. "Jay" Sampietro Jr, was killed in the line of duty August 17, 2005. Corporal Sampietro was struck by a vehicle on Interstate 44 in Webster County, near Strafford, Missouri. He was taken to Cox South Hospital in Springfield, Mo., where he succumbed to his injuries. At the time he was struck, Corporal Sampietro was directing traffic while assisting the Patrol’s Major Crash Investigation Team at the site of an earlier fatal traffic crash.

