Springfield traffic engineers see decrease in incidents following eased restrictions

Restrictions have been eased nearly two weeks since Springfield leaders have lifted its stay-at-home order, and traffic engineers are starting to notice.

Engineers say traffic incidents are down nearly 45% in recent weeks.

Springfield traffic engineer Tom Dancey said, though it's gone down, changes in traffic patterns have tracked along with incident numbers.

He said incidents are events that cause a reduction of roadway capacity. He said in 2019; the average daily incidents were 76. However, once traffic increased, following loosened stay-at-home restrictions incident numbers did too.

" This far through may we've seen about 60 incidents per day," explained Dancey. "So not quite back up to that 76, but it's been pretty average."

Overall, Dancey said traffic has picked up in waves depending on the time of day. While weekday traffic is still down by 17%, the lessened traffic throughout the COVID-19 pandemic has allowed the city to do a lot more road construction and essential maintenance.

"Less of an impact to the motoring public, the traveling public. It's safer for our crews to be out there with less traffic as well," explained Dancey.

Dancey said seeing the incidents lower is always a positive. In the meantime, The city of Springfield and MoDot engineers will continue to monitor periods in traffic to time out lights and better help the flow of busy streets.