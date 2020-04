A train struck an unoccupied truck Saturday night in Webster County, but no one was hurt, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

It happened Saturday around 9 p.m. on the train tracks located near White Oak Road in Rogersville.

Highway Patrol says a truck became disabled and stopped on the train tracks, but multiple people were able to escape safely.

The train was unable to come to a complete stop before it struck the car, according to Highway Patrol.