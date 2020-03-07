Trash fire ignites 30-acre brush fire in Howell County, Mo.

Firefighters and forest officials spent hours fighting a brush fire Saturday in Howell County.

Pumpkin Center Rural Fire Protection District Chief David Boone says the fire was started by a homeowner who was burning trash inside a rock fire pit, along County Road 5610 in Pamona.

Windy conditions caused the fire to spread and officials estimate that 30 to 40 acres ultimately burned.

The fire spread to a thick section of forest and threatened three structures in the area.

The US Forest Service used a helicopter to try and fight the blaze.

Crews used a nearby pond for water.

Boone says it's drier now than people think and no one should be burning for the next few days.

"It's dry on the surface. Even though you think the water table is up, it is dry on the surface," Chief David Boone said.

Boone says the threat isn't over yet.

"It was a very windy day, with very high fire danger. Definitely don't burn. Tomorrow don't burn. It's bad," Boone explained.

Boone says the state Fire Marshal could decide to fine the homeowner for burning on a red flag day.