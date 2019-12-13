Trash fire in Republic, Mo. sparks warning for throwing out hot ashes

Firefighters in republic are warning the public Friday after a fire started in the back of a trash truck Thursday night.

Firefighters think hot ashes from a wood burning stove or fireplace were to blame.

Vernon Smith works with chimneys and stoves every day. He says it's crucial to pay attention to how hot the ashes and coals are before sending them straight to a garbage bag or truck.

"[Wait] two or three days," Smith said. "Now you dump it in a bag and as long as it's cooled and it isn't going to melt through a plastic bag or anything then ok you can throw it in the trash."

The truck driver pulled over and dumped the trash in the Walmart parking lot in Republic where firefighters worked to put out the fire and clean up the mess.

"The area in which you dump it, obviously that's something that we want you to contact us about," said Republic firefighter Michael Warnick. "The idea of getting it out into an open area, away from any sort of structures [and] away from anything that's going to cause damage, yes that is what we want to have done."

He said it's best to store your hot ashes in a fire-resistant container. Something as simple as a metal bucket with a fire-resistant lid will do the trick.

"When you get that transferred out you're not going to worry about any embers sparking out or blowing out and starting other issues," Warnick said.

Thankfully, no one was hurt and no property was destroyed Thursday.

Smith knows it's an easy mistake to make, and one that often takes patience to prevent.

"If I've got a whole bucket full and there was a lot of coals in that, I'm going to let it sit a long time," Smith said. "The outside is going to die out, it's going to be spent, but that inside is still extremely hot days later because it's insulated from the ash on the outside."

The fire department recommends letting the ashes sit for four to five days before throwing them out.

Warnick said someone also ran over their hose and others got very close.

The department is also urging people to take caution when driving near a scene because that could be potentially dangerous for both the driver and the first responders.