Travelers in the Ozarks concerned with traveling because of coronavirus

Rolina and Ken Everett from Kimberling City are gearing up for a cruise this spring, a trip booked two years ago.

They plan to celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary.

"It's been on my bucket list for years," said Everett.

While the Everett's are excited about their trip, they have concerns because of the coronavirus.

"We started hearing about the coronavirus and we thought oh not a big deal, it's isolated to a town in china, and now it's expanded in China and even beyond China," said Everett.

"We have people coming in, curious, they are asking questions they're concerned," said Kimberly Monya.

Kimberly Moyna is the Everett's travel agent. She works at Sunnyland Travel Agency on Sunshine Street. She says while they haven't had anyone personally cancel their cruise, the cruise lines, and tour companies are getting ahead of it and canceling.

"There is a CDC warning out and they are suggesting at this time that no unnecessary travel to china," said Moyna.

The Everett's ship might not be going near china, but they are concerned for Rolina's health as she is just beat Breast Cancer. Moyna has reassured them there has been a protocol in place to help stop the spread of the virus.

"If they have any crew that has been or through Asia in the past 30 days, they are not allowed to reboard the ship," said Moyna.

The Everetts say they will take precaution by carrying antibacterial wipes with them but will continue to monitor the situation until sail time.

"If this trip doesn't work, we will reschedule," said Everett.

Moyna strongly suggests looking at the CDC periodically to check for the travel warning and to learn more about how to protect yourself while traveling at this time.