Treasury Secretary says some could get stimulus check within three weeks

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin says Americans could expect checks from the stimulus bill to be direct deposited in their accounts within three weeks, CNN reports.

Congress and President Donald Trump approved the stimulus bill last week to address economic concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Experts predict it would likely take several weeks before the first payments start going out, and it's unclear how long it would take to send all of the money, according to CNN.

Under the stimulus, individuals with an adjusted gross income is $75,000 or less will receive up to $1,200 and couples up to $2,400, plus $500 per child. The checks are based on tax returns for 2019. For those who have not yet filed their taxes this year, it will be based on 2018 returns.

Mnuchin says, for people who did not provide the government their direct deposit information, there will be a web-based application to get their money.