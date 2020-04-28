Falling trees cause damage across Springfield during storm

Storms Tuesday night produced high winds, enough to rip up several trees across Springfield.

At Pittman Elementary on E. Bennett St., a tree uprooted and fell right next to the school. It landed on a bike rack, but did not damage the building.

In the 3000 block of W. Grand St., another tree fell on top of a car, smashing in the windshield and the roof.

Near 500 S. Dexter Ave., just off of Mt. Vernon St, a massive tree ripped up part of a privacy fence in a backyard. The tree landed on a deck, and the branches brushed up against the house, but there is no apparent damage to the home.