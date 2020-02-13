Tri-Lakes Board of Realtors awards $8,650 to area organizations

The Tri-Lakes Board of REALTORS® named the Good Neighbor Fund grant recipients. Through the caring spirit and generosity of its REALTOR® members, six area organizations were presented with checks totaling $8,650.00 during TLBOR’s monthly General Membership Meeting on January 16th. This year’s awardees were CHANCES of Stone County, Christian Business Men’s Committee, Disabled American Veterans, Chapter 68, Gift of Hope, Inc., Kimberling Area Senior Center and Taneyhills Community Library.

The 2020 TLBOR Board President Gerrie Moore said, “For 13 years the Tri-Lakes Board of REALTORS® has contributed to multiple organizations through our Good Neighbor Fund and the Community Foundation of the Ozarks. As REALTORS® and Affiliates who live and work in our community we are so grateful for our businesses and the opportunity to make home ownership a reality. We are even more excited for the opportunity to give back to the community any way possible. Each organization leaves a specific mark on our community and without the staff and volunteers most would not exist without the donations and help of others. The Tri-Lakes Board of REALTORS® is more than honored and privileged to provide the following checks as a Thank-You to each of these organizations in dedication of your hard work and efforts because That's Who We R®."

Established in 2007, the TLBOR Good Neighbor Fund has gifted over $50,000 to 501c3 organizations who offer varied forms of assistance to local residents in need. Most of the fund’s money is raised annually through a fundraiser held at the end of the year. For more information on the grant application process, contact Julie Bolton at (417) 338-4555 or julie@tlbor.com