Trial begins for Springfield ex-convict accused of deadly hit-and-run crash after pursuit

The trial for an ex-convict accused of causing a deadly crash after a pursuit in June of 2018 started in Greene County Tuesday.

Tommy Morris, Junior opted for a bench trial.

Police say he escaped a pursuit and kept going, killing Dana Sowards, 31, at the intersection of Scenic and Mount Vernon streets in Springfield. Sowards was a mother of two young kids, ages 5 and 8. Police had stopped the pursuit when the crash happened.

Prosecutors argue Morris was believed to be high on drugs, and had meth on him. Police say they caught him in a drug deal in the nearby Price Cutter parking lot, before the pursuit began.

Prosecutors also charged Morris with attempting to deliver a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.