Trial for man accused of killing a toddler 2 years ago delayed until fall 2020

Two years have passed since a toddler was brutally beaten to death at a home in Buffalo.

Robert Davis is charged with felony child abuse resulting in death for killing 2 year-old Kinzlea Kilgore.

"There's good days. There's bad days. It's just day by day," said Kim Day, Kilgore's grandmother.

The child's family gathered at her grave site in Springfield Wednesday to honor and remember her.

"Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star. The first song she ever learned. She sang it all of the time," said Day.

The toddler was with her mother, Sierra Barrett, on Mother's Day 2018. According to court documents she was left alone with Robert Davis. He's accused of beating her to death. She died on her way to a Springfield hospital during the life flight.

Day is working to raise awareness, hoping that grandparents can soon be included in custody matters.

"Read her story on the Justice For Kinzlea page. Read her story. Get it out there. Spread the word share that page," she said. "Everybody needs to be aware. You have to start with awareness before you can change anything. If grandparents had rights grandparents could stop a lot of things."

Until then, Kilgore's family will have to wait for Davis' day in court. Dallas County Prosecutor, Jonathan Barker informed Day that his case has been delayed.

"I expected him to call because of the virus. I thought I was prepared but I was still very upset," she said.

Although Davis is already serving three life sentences, plus 50 years for torturing his own daughter, Day says it's not enough.

"I want him serving for my baby. I'm glad Jasmine got justice by all means but I want my turn too," she said.

Robert Davis is set to go to trial for this case in mid-October just days before what would have been Kinzlea Kilgore's 5th birthday.

