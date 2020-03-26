Trump approves Gov. Parson's request for major disaster declaration for Missouri

President Donald Trump approved Gov. Mike Parson’s request Thursday for a federal major disaster declaration for the state of Missouri.

The President approved Governor Parson’s request that the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Public Assistance Program be utilized to reimburse eligible expenditures made by local governments, nonprofit organizations, and the state for emergency protective measures by first responders and others responding to the coronavirus.

Gov. Parson’s request for federal Disaster Unemployment Assistance and Crisis Counseling are still under review. The governor’s request for federal hazard mitigation assistance, to identify and reduce long-term risks associated with natural disasters, is also under review.

“I appreciate the President acting quickly on my disaster declaration request and the commitment of federal resources as we battle this unprecedented public health and economic threat to Missourians,” Gov. Parson said. “As I’ve said throughout our COVID-19 response effort, we will continue to pursue every way possible to adapt and deliver additional resources to help protect the health of Missourians and promote long-term recovery.”

Gov. Parson requested the federal disaster declaration on March 24 after declaring a state of emergency in Missouri on March 13.